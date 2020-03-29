Working Together: Hoosiers working to make masks for hospitals

Working Together is a new WRTV initiative that focuses on telling impactful stories highlighting the wide range of cultures, areas and people that make central Indiana the place that it is. Through our Working Together initiative, we will share the stories of our communities and carry their voices forward. We’re Working for You by Working Together.

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizations and people throughout the state are working to help make sure those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are equipped and protected to do their jobs.

People like Erika Pike are using their expertise and sewing machines to help make masks and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I mean Hoosier hospitality, that is not a joke," Pike said. "That is a real thing."

Sewing and serving is something that started small, but has turned into a network of thousands of people helping out.

"In less than a week we have filled over 3,000 requests for masks," Pike said.

Pike says the idea started when she asked if there was a need for masks. When she found out there was, she started sewing and reached out to friends to do the same.

There have been more than 25,000 requests in 11 counties throughout the state for masks.

"If we put all our energy to it, we can really make a real difference as we try to weather this together," Aaron Brockett, a lead pastor at Traders Point Christian Church, said.

His church is partnering with more than a dozen other churches to order the masks through Launch Fishers.

Brockett says some of the church members are working in the hospitals.

"I've been talking to a few of them directly and they've been telling us for a while how bad it is and that they are rationing masks," Brockett said.

If you would like to help, you can learn more on Traders Point's website or Sew and Serve's website.