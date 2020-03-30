Working Together: Indy Eleven, The Shop Indy raising funds for healthcare workers

Working Together is a new WRTV initiative that focuses on telling impactful stories highlighting the wide range of cultures, areas and people that make central Indiana the place that it is. Through our Working Together initiative, we will share the stories of our communities and carry their voices forward. We’re Working for You by Working Together.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Eleven and The Shop Indy are working together to help raise money for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, The Shop Indy released an "Indy Eleven cares" T-shirt and announced the proceeds would benefit the Community Health Network Foundation's Lisa Borinstein Caregiver Assistance Fund, according to a press release from Indy Eleven.

The fund helps Community Health caregivers and employees pay for things like out-of-pocket medical expenses, food, transportation, and more, according to the release.

NEWSLETTER | Get the latest news about COVID-19 in Indiana from RTV6 delivered straight to your inbox.

"When Community Health Network continued their partnership with Indy Eleven last fall as our jersey-back partner, our motto was, ‘We have each other’s back,’” said Larry Linde, Indy Eleven senior director of partnerships and broadcasting, in the release. “Now we urge the Indy Eleven family to act in that spirit and rally together with us and The Shop Indy on behalf of Community Health Network employees who are on the front lines of this crisis.”

The shirts can be purchased for $25 here.

The public can also donate to the Community Health Network Foundation's fund here.

The Shop Indy recently partnered with Visit Indy and raised more than $60,000 for local hospitality workers.

PREVIOUS | Visit Indy, The Shop Indy, raise more than $60,000 for local hospitality workers

Community Health Network is also collecting personal protective equipment. You can view more information on this here.