Working Together: Subaru of Indiana donates supplies to Lafayette firefighters

LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana donated several supplies to firefighters in Lafayette to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Subaru donated 75 Tyvek suits and 320 packages of cleaning wipes to the Lafayette Professional Firefighters Local 472, according to a Facebook post.

"These suits will help keep our first responders safe from cross contamination while we continue to provide our citizens with 911 medical services through this pandemic," the post read.

