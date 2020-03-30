Menu

Working Together: Subaru of Indiana donates supplies to Lafayette firefighters

Posted: 11:13 PM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-29 23:13:02-04
Lafayette Professional Firefighters Local 472/Photo Provided
Subaru of Indiana donated protective suits and cleaning wipes to firefighters in Lafayette on Sunday, March 29, 2020. <i>Lafayette Professional Firefighters Local 472/Photo Provided</i>
Working Together is a new WRTV initiative that focuses on telling impactful stories highlighting the wide range of cultures, areas and people that make central Indiana the place that it is. Through our Working Together initiative, we will share the stories of our communities and carry their voices forward. We’re Working for You by Working Together.

LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana donated several supplies to firefighters in Lafayette to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Subaru donated 75 Tyvek suits and 320 packages of cleaning wipes to the Lafayette Professional Firefighters Local 472, according to a Facebook post.

"These suits will help keep our first responders safe from cross contamination while we continue to provide our citizens with 911 medical services through this pandemic," the post read.

What is Working Together?
