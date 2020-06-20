Animals welcome humans back to Indy Zoo after COVID-19 closure

INDIANAPOLIS — The animals at the Indianapolis Zoo are lonely no more. The humans are back!

After a three-month closure because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the zoo reopened Friday.

Zoo spokesperson Judy Palermo said thousands of people turned out on a warm day and did a great job of social distancing.

The zoo is using a timed reservation system to better manage crowds and make sure there's enough room for visitors to spread out. Palermo said the new system worked well.

"The zoo staff are required to wear masks, and we strongly encourage our guests to wear masks too," Palermo said. "Many guests and members were wearing masks. The animals were very active and seemingly curious."

For additional information about the zoo, click on this link: https://www.indianapoliszoo.com/