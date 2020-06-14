Brownsburg to begin school year with in-person classes on July 30

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg's school superintendent said in an email sent to parents on Friday that Hendricks County health officials approved the town's plans to reopen schools, and students will begin in the school year on time in late July with an online option available.

The plan will allow all schools to open on time on July 30 with in-person classes in session five days a week, Brownsburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Jim Snapp wrote.

An online option for kindergarten through eighth grade will be available for students with medical conditions that prohibit them from returning to school or for parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Snapp wrote a minimum enrollment is required to offer the class.

Brownsburg's published 2020-21 school calendar will be followed, and Snapp said appropriate safety measures will be in place.

Snapp said the school corporation will finalize safety measures and other protocols in the coming days, and specific information regarding student safety, the online learning option and next steps will be shared with parents on Wednesday.

Read Snapp's letter to parents below:

BCSC Families,

We know you have been anxiously awaiting news on the opening of the 2020-2021 school year. Today the Hendricks County Health Commissioner approved our plan to reopen schools. The plan allows:

All schools to open on time, with the first student day (K-12) of Thursday, July 30

School will be in session and in person five days per week

The published 2020-2021 school calendar will be followed ( CLICK HERE to view )

Appropriate safety measures will be in place

For parents who have students with medical conditions that may prohibit them from physically returning to school and/or are concerned about their children physically returning to school at this time, there will be an online option available that includes direct instruction in the core classes in kindergarten through eighth grade and a catalog of classes at the high school level. (Minimum enrollment is required to offer the class.)

Based on the feedback we received today from the Hendricks County Health Commissioner, we will be finalizing safety measures and other protocols in the coming days. More specific information regarding student safety, the online learning option and next steps will be shared with parents Wednesday.

Thank you for your patience.

Jim Snapp

Superintendent

