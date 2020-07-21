The Rebound Indiana: $600 unemployment benefit expires July 31

The Rebound Indiana is a new initiative from WRTV to help you navigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are your source to find all of the information you need on the help that’s available and how to access those resources. We are focused on helping you find employment, make ends meet, manage the pressure of these unprecedented times, and ensure these programs work as promised. Visit theINDYchannel.com/rebound for more information.

INDIANAPOLIS — The $600 federal unemployment payment will be paid for the last time next week unless Congress takes immediate action.

That means everyone currently receiving unemployment will only be able to collect the maximum state benefit. In Indiana, that benefit totals $390 a week.

This comes as the latest unemployment rate is 11.2 percent, which translates into thousands of people without work.

Jobs made comebacks in several areas as the state slowly reopens. Some of those industries include hospitality, manufacturing, private education, and health services.

"The loss of $600 is going to be a shock to the way people budget and the way that they make this tradeoff between the choices that they've made during the pandemic and the work opportunities that are available to them," Josh Richardson, with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said. "So in that regard I would just continue to encourage people to use the other resources we have. The Department of Workforce Development also has resources to help connect people with training and help connect them with jobs."

Work One offices can help people with jobs and training information. They can't and don't have any information about unemployment benefits.