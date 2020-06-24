The Rebound Indiana: Feeding employees and mental health check-ins

The Rebound Indiana is a new initiative from WRTV to help you navigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are your source to find all of the information you need on the help that’s available and how to access those resources. We are focused on helping you find employment, make ends meet, manage the pressure of these unprecedented times, and ensure these programs work as promised. Visit theINDYchannel.com/rebound for more information.

INDIANAPOLIS — Food insecurity is a major issue as families look to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some families are turning to food banks or church pantries. Many employers are stepping up to help.

WRTV is following six people in the hospitality industry, which is among the hardest hit.

Two lines of vehicles lined up as the tables were set with boxes of food.

"Seeing people get laid off is scary," Jamee Smith said.

Crystal Catering, unable to host major luncheons, galas, or fundraisers in Indianapolis, was forced to send people home but not without a care package filled with food and toilet paper to help during the crisis.

"It's going to help a lot," Smith said.

Smith is a college student with hopes of becoming a nurse. Her dad is the only one working. Her mom is on disability so the outreach is a much-needed safety net.

"It's already hard getting resources since many of the store shelves are empty like," Smith said.

This was also about checking in with a workforce that's like family. The chef said he's on the phone with his people to check-in and also talk about cooking.

"You want to make a recipe, you want to utilize what you have at home in your refrigerator, I can show you how to make bread, anything you can eat," Everado Hernandez, chef at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, said.

The boxes for people who serve and are anxious to return to their brand of Hoosier hospitality.

Crystal Catering provided care packages for nearly 100 people. They were also able to pay employees through the Paycheck Protection Program.