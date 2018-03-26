This Very Special Version Of Carpool Karaoke Features Kids With Down Syndrome

“Carpool Karaoke” is the wildly popular “Late Late Show” segment in which celebrities join host James Corden in driving around while singing their hearts out. Inspired by the popularity of the segment, members of Facebook group Designer Genes filmed a very special version of it in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which took place on March 21.

The video features parents and their kids with Down syndrome lip syncing along to “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri. During the segment, the lip syncers use Makaton, a series of signs and symbols used alongside speech to help people with learning or communication difficulties. Grab some tissues, because this heartwarming video is sure to bring tears to your eyes:

The 50 moms in the video belong to Designer Genes, a Facebook group for parents who have a child with Down syndrome born in 2013 or 2014. The video has been viewed nearly 3 million times on YouTube. According to the video description, the original concept comes from Singing Hands, which offers Makaton singing classes for children, as well as workshops for professionals.

“The video shows the unconditional love between a mother and her child, despite the Down syndrome,” Cheryl Gibb, a mom of two who participated in the video with her 4-year-old son Nathan, told TODAY Parents. “The choice of song captures exactly how we feel about our children and that our love is pure — that we see past the condition and see them for who they truly are, and think others can see this, too.”

The “Carpool Karaoke” host himself was very impressed with the video, tweeting that it’s the most “beautiful ‘Carpool Karaoke’ ever”:

A quick reminder that this is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever. #wouldntchangeathing https://t.co/EMoTCEiaq3 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 17, 2018

Perri also shared the video and said she was honored that her song was chosen:

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

https://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

To learn more about World Down Syndrome Day, visit their site.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.