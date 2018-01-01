A look at the next Colts coaching candidates

INDIANAPOLIS -- Now that Chuck Pagano is in the rear view mirror, it's time to look ahead at the possible candidates for the next Indianapolis Colts head coach.

Before we dig in, one name you won't see on the list is former Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. Arians, 65, retired from coaching Monday afternoon. He was the Colts' head coach while Pagano missed time after his cancer diagnosis.

New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels will eventually get another shot at being an NFL head coach, whether or not it's with the Colts. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the Colts have requested permission to interview McDaniels.

Colts have requested permission to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Wilks spent 2017 as the defensive coordinator of the Panthers. Before that, he was defensive backs coach for the Panthers and a few other teams. He confirmed Monday that the Colts have requested to interview him.

Steve Wilks confirms the interview requests from Colts, Giants and Lions. pic.twitter.com/RGVnkZcfqy — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 1, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy

Chiefs Special Teams Coach Dave Toub

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts are also expected to interview two Chiefs assistants -- Matt Nagy and Dave Toub.

Toub has been rumored to get a head coaching position for years, and Nagy has worked with Tyreek Hill and Alex Smith with Kansas City, to success.

