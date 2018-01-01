A look at the next Colts coaching candidates

Wind Chill Warning issued January 1 at 12:57PM EST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
INDIANAPOLIS -- Now that Chuck Pagano is in the rear view mirror, it's time to look ahead at the possible candidates for the next Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Before we dig in, one name you won't see on the list is former Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. Arians, 65, retired from coaching Monday afternoon. He was the Colts' head coach while Pagano missed time after his cancer diagnosis.
New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels will eventually get another shot at being an NFL head coach, whether or not it's with the Colts. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the Colts have requested permission to interview McDaniels.
Colts have requested permission to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their HC job, per league source.
Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks
Wilks spent 2017 as the defensive coordinator of the Panthers. Before that, he was defensive backs coach for the Panthers and a few other teams. He confirmed Monday that the Colts have requested to interview him.