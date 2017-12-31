Colts fire head coach Chuck Pagano after six seasons

INDIANAPOLIS -- After the Indianapolis Colts’ first losing season in six years, the team has fired head coach Chuck Pagano.
Pagano was let go Sunday, following the team’s 22-13 win against the Texans. The team finished the 2017 season 4-12.
Pagano seemed to know something was coming. He took the time during his post-game press conference after the team's win against the Texans on Sunday to thank the team, Irsay and his family and the fans for everything they've done for and meant to him over the past six seasons.
"I do know that I'm very grateful to Jim Irsay. I'm very grateful to the Irsay family. His unwavering commitment to football is second to none and he gave us - gave me - everything we needed to be successful."
Following the press conference, ESPN reporter Mile Wells tweeted that Pagano "went around the locker room tearfully hugging each player after the game." He was also given the game ball by Colts owner Jim Irsay before the two joined several members of the Colts legal team behind closed doors.
The Colts’ season was dreadful from Week 1 when the L.A. Rams beat the team 46-9. Star quarterback Andrew Luck missed the entire season after a shoulder surgery in January.