Colts trade first round pick for multiple picks with the New York Jets

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have traded their 3rd overall pick in this year's draft to the New York Jets for multiple picks.

The Colts tweeted the news Saturday morning that they were trading their first round, third overall pick in the 2018 draft to the Jets for their first round, sixth overall pick, two second round picks and a 2019 second round pick.

If that's confusing, look at it this way: the Colts traded their first-round pick to the Jets for four picks.

"Pleasure doing business with you, @nyjets!" the Colts tweeted Saturday morning.

It's another big move from the Colts' new head coach Frank Reich, who took the helms of the team just last month.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 26.

