ESPN: Colts' Sunday game against the Texans will be Pagano's last

INDIANAPOLIS -- It may not just be the final game of the season for the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN, it will also be the final game for coach Chuck Pagano as the Colts coach.

ESPN's Adam Scheffer tweeted Saturday night that the Colts are expected to "part ways" with Pagano after Sunday's game.

No surprise, but Indianapolis is expected to part ways with head coach Chuck Pagano, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2017

If it does happen, it will come as little surprise to most Colts fans after the team's rocky season and the third consecutive year that they've missed the playoffs. Indianapolis will go up against the Texans Sunday afternoon with a 3-12 record, the team's first losing season in six years.

Pagano has coached the Colts for the past six years and is on year two of his four-year contract.

Former Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee shared a message on Twitter after ESPN broke the news Saturday evening.