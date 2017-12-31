ESPN: Colts' Sunday game against the Texans will be Pagano's last

If it does happen, it will come as little surprise to most Colts fans after the team's rocky season and the third consecutive year that they've missed the playoffs. Indianapolis will go up against the Texans Sunday afternoon with a 3-12 record, the team's first losing season in six years.
Pagano has coached the Colts for the past six years and is on year two of his four-year contract.
Former Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee shared a message on Twitter after ESPN broke the news Saturday evening.
Chuck dedicated his life 2 the sport of football & reached the pinnacle by becoming a head coach in the @NFL .. No easy feat..He’s been thru a gamut of wild situations, and still won a lot of games here in Indy..I was lucky to play for his old Italian ass. Cheers 2 the future. pic.twitter.com/NL1t9QRdOf