Former Colts great Edgerrin James named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James has been named a finalist for the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

James missed the cut last year, but made the finalists two years ago.

James, 39, played for the Colts from 1999-2005, rushing for more than 9,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. He is the Colts' all-time leading rusher in both categories.

After his tenure with the Colts ended, he played for the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons, then for the Seattle Seahawks for one season.

The Colts won a Super Bowl in the 2006 season, a year after James left the team. But he had such an impact, owner Jim Irsay sent him a Super Bowl ring.

Center Jeff Saturday was a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame, but missed the cut to be a finalist. The official class will be named the day before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

Congratulations to the 15 modern-era finalists! The official #PFHOF18 class will be selected on the eve of the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Y71OuL16Tu — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2018

