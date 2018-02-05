High school teammate, friend remembers Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson: 'He just wanted to play'

The first line of Jackson's player profile on Georgia Southern Athletic's website describes him as having an "unbelievable desire to be a great football player."
"By the time he left Georgia Southern he was a captain, everybody loved him," said Miles.
After he graduated from Georgia Southern, Jackson went undrafted and was signed and released by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent his rookie season on the Colts practice squad before playing in all 16 games in 2016 where he recorded 66 tackles.
But even as he started finding success with the Colts, Miles said Jackson stayed humble.
"He went back to Westlake where, like I said, he didn't get a lot of love - but he was giving back to the kids and the community," said Miles. "Whenever he was in Atlanta he was speaking to some kids."