Hoosier lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A state lawmaker says he may sponsor legislation that would make betting on sports legal in Indiana depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case.

The high court is considering a case out of New Jersey that could open to door for states to legalize gambling on sporting events.

Republican Rep. Alan Morrison of Terre Haute wants to do the same in Indiana. But his opposition includes the NCAA.

The Indianapolis-based college sports governing body opposes sports gambling. It even bars any of its championship events from being held in Nevada.

Morrison says restricting college bets in Indiana "would be a pretty big burden" for the state's gaming facilities.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos