Indianapolis Colts release 2018 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS -- Spring may have just begun but Football season is only a few months away and the Indianapolis Colts have already released their preseason schedule for 2018.
The Colts will play their preseason opener on the road against the Seattle Seahawks although the date for that game has not been released.
See their full preseason schedule below:
The times for each game have not yet been released.
