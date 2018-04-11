Indianapolis Colts release 2018 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS -- Spring may have just begun but Football season is only a few months away and the Indianapolis Colts have already released their preseason schedule for 2018.

The Colts will play their preseason opener on the road against the Seattle Seahawks although the date for that game has not been released.

See their full preseason schedule below:

Week 1: Colts travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks TBD

Week 2: Colts host Baltimore Ravens for ESPN's Monday Night Football on August 20

Week 3: Colts host San Francisco 49ers on August 25

Week 4: Colts travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on August 30

The times for each game have not yet been released.

