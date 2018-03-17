Johnathan Hankins released by Colts after only 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have released defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins signed a three-year deal worth $27 million in free agency last season. He made 15 starts and finished with 44 tackles and two sacks.

But with the Colts switching to a 4-3 defense that favors speed, the 320-pound, 26-year-old Hankins apparently no longer fit.

By making the move, the Colts save nearly $8.5 million under the salary cap and now have roughly $75 million to spend in free agency.

Indy also swapped first-round picks with the New York Jets on Saturday, getting two second-round picks this year and another in 2019 in return.

The only player Indy has signed so far is defensive end Denico Autry, who played last year in Oakland.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos