LIVE BLOG: Colts v Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium

Partly Cloudy
HI: 13°
LO: -5°
INDIANAPOLIS – Watch the Indianapolis Colts as they take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with the game as RTV6’s sports reporters give you minute-by-minute updates.
Get Colts game updates here
Follow along as the Indianapolis Colts as they take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It won't just be the final game of the season for the Indianapolis Colts but according to ESPN it will be the final game for coach Chuck…
After spending six weeks rehabbing his throwing shoulder in the Netherlands, the Colts’ quarterback returned to Indianapolis on Friday…
A plan that would allow sports fans to seek full face-value ticket refunds at games and events where athletes kneel during the national…
The Baltimore Ravens didn’t force a turnover, scored only two touchdowns and were dangerously close to going into overtime at home…
Watch the Indianapolis Colts as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.