NFL: Colts narrow head coach search down to two candidates

Katie Cox
3:07 PM, Jan 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Getty
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts continues the NFL Network is reporting that the team has narrowed their choices down to two.

Colts’ former head coach, Chuck Pagano, was let go after six seasons with the team following their win over the Texans in the final game of the 2017 season on December 31.

READ | Colts fire head coach Chuck Pagano

Since the first of the year, the search has been on to find the next head coach for the team.

Saturday, the NFL Network reported that Indianapolis had narrowed its search down to two candidates: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Texans’ defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

READ | A look at the next Colts coaching candidates

According to the report, the team’s leadership will “gather intel” over the weekend and could make their choice as early as Monday.

McDaniels appears to be the forerunner for the job based on several reports circulating on social media, but the team has yet to make any move to solidify their decision.  

MORE TOP STORIES |  Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Indianapolis Colts