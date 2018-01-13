NFL: Colts narrow head coach search down to two candidates

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts continues the NFL Network is reporting that the team has narrowed their choices down to two.

Colts’ former head coach, Chuck Pagano, was let go after six seasons with the team following their win over the Texans in the final game of the 2017 season on December 31.

Since the first of the year, the search has been on to find the next head coach for the team.

Saturday, the NFL Network reported that Indianapolis had narrowed its search down to two candidates: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Texans’ defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

According to the report, the team’s leadership will “gather intel” over the weekend and could make their choice as early as Monday.

McDaniels appears to be the forerunner for the job based on several reports circulating on social media, but the team has yet to make any move to solidify their decision.

