Report: Peyton Manning turns down Fox, ESPN for TV analyst jobs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Peyton Manning will spend another year out of the broadcast booth.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback has turned down both Fox and ESPN to be their NFL analyst, according to a report by the New York Post.

The New York Post reported that Manning first turned down ESPN, then further considered Fox.

Fox chased Manning after spending $3.3 billion for a five-year deal to air the NFL Thursday night games.

ESPN is considering Greg Olsen, Kurt Warner, (also a former Colts QB) Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick, Randy Moss, and others. The New York Post had previously reported that ESPN was prepared to "back up the truck" and give Manning a large salary for commentating work.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Manning has golfed with President Trump, fished with Dierks Bentley, hosted the ESPYs, and been in even more commercials.

