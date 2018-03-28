Report: Peyton Manning turns down Fox, ESPN for TV analyst jobs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Peyton Manning will spend another year out of the broadcast booth.
The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback has turned down both Fox and ESPN to be their NFL analyst, according to a report by the New York Post.
The New York Post reported that Manning first turned down ESPN, then further considered Fox.
Fox chased Manning after spending $3.3 billion for a five-year deal to air the NFL Thursday night games.
ESPN is considering Greg Olsen, Kurt Warner, (also a former Colts QB) Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick, Randy Moss, and others. The New York Post had previously reported that ESPN was prepared to "back up the truck" and give Manning a large salary for commentating work.