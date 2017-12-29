Construction worker allegedly buries Chiefs flag under Raiders stadium site

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:53PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:10PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:05PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18PM EST expiring December 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
The Raiders have yet to move to Las Vegas, but their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs have already been planted.
A construction worker on the site of the Raiders' Las Vegas stadium claims to have buried a Chiefs flag in the dirt beneath the future home of the infamous Black Hole.
For now, all we know is that Gerod DeCosta Makaha posed with the flag in front of the dirt site near Russell Road and Interstate 15. He has yet to confirm that he placed the flag in the ground but the speculation is enough to get Raiders fans riled up.
Will a buried flag bring luck to the Chiefs when they eventually travel to Las Vegas for games against their bitter divisional rival? Probably not — but it will be the topic of a lot of trash talking between fans.