Indiana University wins WNIT Championship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Indiana University women's basketball team won the Women's National Invitation Tournament Saturday evening in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, 65-57. 

The WNIT is an independent tournament, separate from the NCAA Tournament. 

The game at Assembly Hall had the highest attendance in IU women's basketball history, with 13,007 people watching the game.

It is the first WNIT title in school history. Senior Tyra Buss was the WNIT MVP.

