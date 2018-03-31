Indiana University wins WNIT Championship

Cloudy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Indiana University women's basketball team won the Women's National Invitation Tournament Saturday evening in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, 65-57.
The WNIT is an independent tournament, separate from the NCAA Tournament.
The game at Assembly Hall had the highest attendance in IU women's basketball history, with 13,007 people watching the game.
It is the first WNIT title in school history. Senior Tyra Buss was the WNIT MVP.
LIVE | #IUWBB wins #WNIT https://t.co/hwlQsVX0gq— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 31, 2018
FINAL: @WomensNIT CHAMPIONS!#iuwbb defeats Virginia Tech, 65-57, for their first #WNIT title in school history!#GoIU ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bVO5yJkthb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 31, 2018
