INDIANAPOLIS -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse will soon have a new name.

The contract for the naming rights to the home of the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, and many concerts and events will expire on June 30, 2019.

The contract between CNO Financial and Pacers Sports & Entertainment will not be renewed, according to a release from CNO Financial.

CNO has owned the naming rights since 1999, when it signed a 20-year contract. Initially called Conseco Fieldhouse, CNO changed its name to Bankers Life in 2011.

"CNO has been an outstanding team partner since day one of our relationship, with a tremendous impact on both Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the community," said Rick Fuson, president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "We thank CNO Financial and Bankers Life for years of dedicated partnership and we look forward to the next phase of our relationship."

