Former IU basketball star Daryl Thomas dies at 52

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indiana men's basketball star Daryl Thomas has died. He was 52.
Thomas was a part of Indiana University's 1987 National Championship men's basketball team.
During his time at Indiana University, Thomas was a two-year starter and a key member of the team that won the 1987 title during Bob Knight's last year there.
"Beloved by his teammates and coaches, our prayers go out to his wife Marta, his children, and the Montini Catholic HS community he served," Archie Miller, Head Coach for the Indiana Hoosiers said about Thomas.
