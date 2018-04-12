Pacers playoff schedule: How to watch the Indiana Pacers playoff games

Matt McKinney
7:43 AM, Apr 12, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers surprised so many this year, winning 48 games and making the playoffs as a No. 5 seed.

The Pacers will play against the No. 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, sure to be a tough matchup for Indiana as it contends with LeBron James.

Every playoff game is nationally televised, you just need to know when and where to watch it. 

Game 1 will be Sunday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m., on RTV6.

Pacers - Cavs Playoff Schedule

GAME 1: Pacers at Cavaliers | Sunday, April 15 | 3:30 p.m. | RTV6     
GAME 2: Pacers at Cavaliers | Wednesday, April 18 | 7:00 p.m. | TV: TNT/FOX Sports Indiana
GAME 3: Pacers vs Cavaliers | Friday, April 20 | 7:00 p.m. | TV: ESPN/FOX Sports Indiana    
GAME 4: Pacers vs Cavaliers | Sunday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT/FOX Sports Indiana    
GAME 5 (If necessary): Pacers at Cavaliers | Wednesday, April 25 | Time TBD | TV: TBD     
GAME 6 (If necessary): Pacers vs Cavaliers | Friday, April 27 | Time TBD | TV: TBD    
GAME 7 (If necessary): Pacers at Cavaliers | Sunday, April 29 | Time TBD | TV: TBD

MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top