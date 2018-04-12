Pacers playoff schedule: How to watch the Indiana Pacers playoff games

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers surprised so many this year, winning 48 games and making the playoffs as a No. 5 seed.

The Pacers will play against the No. 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, sure to be a tough matchup for Indiana as it contends with LeBron James.

Every playoff game is nationally televised, you just need to know when and where to watch it.

Game 1 will be Sunday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m., on RTV6.

Pacers - Cavs Playoff Schedule

GAME 1: Pacers at Cavaliers | Sunday, April 15 | 3:30 p.m. | RTV6

GAME 2: Pacers at Cavaliers | Wednesday, April 18 | 7:00 p.m. | TV: TNT/FOX Sports Indiana

GAME 3: Pacers vs Cavaliers | Friday, April 20 | 7:00 p.m. | TV: ESPN/FOX Sports Indiana

GAME 4: Pacers vs Cavaliers | Sunday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT/FOX Sports Indiana

GAME 5 (If necessary): Pacers at Cavaliers | Wednesday, April 25 | Time TBD | TV: TBD

GAME 6 (If necessary): Pacers vs Cavaliers | Friday, April 27 | Time TBD | TV: TBD

GAME 7 (If necessary): Pacers at Cavaliers | Sunday, April 29 | Time TBD | TV: TBD

