Reports: NFL will cut pre-season games by two

INDIANAPOLIS — As the NFL attempts to put together a 2020 schedule built around the realities of a global pandemic, the Colts may have lost a home pre-season game.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the league will reduce pre-season games from four to two this year, eliminating weeks one and four of the schedule.

If that becomes the case, Indianapolis would not play the Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13 and would not travel to Cincinnati for a September 3 game.

The Colts would host the Redskins on August 24 and play at Buffalo on the 29th. Indianapolis is scheduled to open the regular-season at Jacksonville September 13.

Why the change? ESPN reports the league and the NFL Players Association felt players need more time than normal to to get in shape for the season.

The league already canceled the August 8 Hall of Fame game in Ohio.