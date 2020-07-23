Menu

The NBA is back: Pacers edge Blazers in first exhibition game

Victor Oladipo sees plenty of action
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 23, 2020
ORLANDO — In a building with no fans, nearly 1,000 miles from Indianapolis, the Pacers played for the first time since the pandemic shut down the NBA in March.

In the first of three exhibition games, Indiana edged Portland 91-88.

Of note: Victor Oladipo did play, and in 19-minutes on the court, he scored 8-points.

Coaches wore face coverings and the game was limited to 40-minutes, rather than the usual 48.

13 Pacers saw playing time, but not Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Justin Holiday was the leading scorer with 16-points.

Indiana has two more exhibitions in Orlando, then will open the resumed "regular season" August 1. Eight games will be played prior to the start of the playoffs. The Pacers will resume the season with a 39-26 record.

