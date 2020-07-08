INDIANAPOLIS — No, it's not the Indians, but there will be baseball at Victory Field this summer.

The Indians announced Wednesday a partnership with the College Summer League at Grand Park in Hamilton County to play three games at Victory Field.

Each will be at 6:30 p.m. on July 16, 23 and 30.

If you're not familiar with college summer league baseball, here's how it works. There are a number of leagues across the U.S., each with teams featuring college players who are between years in school. The teams at Victory Field will play nine-inning games and use wooden bats.

The first contest on July 16 will showcase top talent from the 12-team league in an all-star game, the first all-star game of any kind held at Victory Field since the 2001 Triple-A All-Star Game. Then on July 23, two of the league’s top teams will square off. The playoffs then conclude on July 30 with the league championship at Victory Field.

Teams playing at Victory Field include players from Indiana schools, along with some from major conferences.

The Indians, and all of Minor League Baseball, are not playing this year because of the pandemic. The cancellation of the season was officially announced last week.

Click below for Victory Field ticket information.

https://www.milb.com/indianapolis/ballpark/events/public/college-game?utm_source=crowd-connect&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2020&utm_content=college-summer-league-main&_wcsid=9FE4084583A66E0AD624DF5109E4D8BE7CB7039F1DCE7575

