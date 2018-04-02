Video: Notre Dame women's basketball player hits two Final Four buzzer beaters

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the king of Hail Marys, but a Notre Dame women's basketball player from Milwaukee is the queen of them.

Arike Ogunbowale applied her trade to the courts of Milwaukee and Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, where she helped the Dashers earn plenty of hardware.

She's now done the same at Notre Dame, with not one, but two game-winning buzzer beaters in the NCAA Women's Final Four.

(Oh yeah, she's also the sister of former Marquette High School and Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbawale.)

The first - the shot that upset Connecticut in the semifinals.

The second, which game Sunday night - the championship winner against Mississippi State.