JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- The southbound lanes of I-65 are closed south of Seymour, Indiana for a crash.

According to Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the crash happened near the 43 mm. Traffic is being diverted off I-65 at Exit 50.

The crash involves three semi trucks. At least one is a tanker that could be leaking. It will be a "lengthy closure," Wheeles said.

