April outlook: Cool and active

INDIANAPOLIS -- The month of April seems to be taking a page out of March's playbook.
March ended up as the 6th snowiest on record for Indianapolis. Most of our 11.6" monthly total fell on the 24th. April came out swinging with 2.1" of snow for Easter Day. That was a record for both April 1st and Easter. This also means we've already surpassed the monthly average of just 0.2".
The April outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests our active pattern will continue. Above average precipitation is expected not only across Central Indiana, but all of the Midwest. Our average rainfall is nearly 4", which is also about the amount we picked up with the stormy weather on April 3rd.
When the outlook calls for a busy storm season, it usually goes hand-in-hand with cooler than average temperatures. That's exactly what we have for April, although there are some signs the winter chill will release its grip the second half of the month. The good news is our average temperatures continue to rise this time of year. We go from an average high of 58 on April 1st to 68 to round out the month.