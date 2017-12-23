Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Winter is here! And it brings snow and cold this weekend and next week.
Sunday brings another round of snow, likely beginning in the morning for northern parts of central Indiana (north of Indy) and overspreading the remainder of central Indiana in the afternoon. Expect 2" to 4" of snow north of I-70. Areas south of Indy will be lighter, but likely less than an inch or two. Highs near 32 and lows in the upper 10s.
Bitterly cold air arrive next week and keeps temperatures below freezing until at least next weekend. Partly cloudy skies are likely for Monday through Thursday with highs in the 20s and lows overnight in the single digits to near 10 degrees.
Clouds move in for late Thursday with a chance of snow on Friday.