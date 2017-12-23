Winter is here! And it brings snow and cold this weekend and next week.

Sunday brings another round of snow, likely beginning in the morning for northern parts of central Indiana (north of Indy) and overspreading the remainder of central Indiana in the afternoon. Expect 2" to 4" of snow north of I-70. Areas south of Indy will be lighter, but likely less than an inch or two. Highs near 32 and lows in the upper 10s.

Bitterly cold air arrive next week and keeps temperatures below freezing until at least next weekend. Partly cloudy skies are likely for Monday through Thursday with highs in the 20s and lows overnight in the single digits to near 10 degrees.

Clouds move in for late Thursday with a chance of snow on Friday.

Saturday: Sunrise: 8:04 AM Sunset: 5:25 PM

Saturday: Morning Snow. High: 38

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low 25

Sunday: Light Snow. High: 32

Christmas: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold. High: 28

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. High: 22

Wednesday: Very Cold. High: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 25