Frost could threaten spring plants

INDIANAPOLIS -- We have finally put together several days which actually feel like spring! Our plants seem to be taking notice of the recent warmth too. Many of them are waking up from a long winter nap, but you may need to protect them sooner than later.

Now that the growing season has begun for much of central and southern Indiana, the threat of any really cold nights will prompt frost and freeze advisories/warnings. Mike Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says, "Counties will now be active along and south of a Vigo-Clay-Putnam-Hendricks-Marion-Hancock-Rush line." Ryan adds, "Vegetation growth has exploded over the last few days in these areas."

Those first advisories may not be very far away. A big drop in temperatures is expected Sunday night and again Monday night. Many areas will find temperatures dipping into the lower 30s and even the upper 20s.

What about areas north of I-70? Ryan says, "Counties to the north remain a bit behind on the level of growth, based on feedback from growers and Ag extension." He says the National Weather Service may look into expanding alerts later this week.