Indianapolis belted with near-record 10.2 inches of snow Saturday, hits 40 degrees Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A winter storm produced the second snowiest March day on record in Indianapolis and contributed to an SUV going through a guardrail and tumbling onto Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service says 10.2 inches of snow recorded Saturday near Indianapolis International Airport was topped only in March by 12.1 inches of snowfall on March 19, 1906.

The show fell in a narrow band that missed other nearby communities, including Muncie and Anderson.

Indiana State Police say an SUV driven by a southern Indiana man went out of control on an icy Jackson County overpass Saturday afternoon, sending the vehicle through a guardrail and onto northbound lanes of I-65. It landed on another SUV before coming to rest on its side. The driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

