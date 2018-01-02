Indianapolis is literally colder than the South Pole today

INDIANAPOLIS -- You know it's cold outside. But it's literally South Pole-level cold outside today.

At 7 a.m., the temperature at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica was -11 degrees.

Around the same time in Indianapolis, the temperature was -12, matching a Jan. 2 record set in 1887.

So it was actually colder in Indianapolis than at the South Pole on Tuesday.

If you're looking for a nice, warm getaway, maybe check out Alaska? Temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska will reach 37 degrees on Tuesday, about 30 degrees warmer than anything Indy will see.

Many central Indiana schools, including Indianapolis Public Schools, have canceled classes Tuesday due to the extreme temperatures.

Check the latest forecast for Indianapolis, not Antarctica, here.

