INDOT, DPW preparing for Saturday snow

INDIANAPOLIS -- With between 3 and 6 inches of snow on the way Saturday, the two organizations in charge of keeping our roads clear are getting ready.

INDOT is bringing in drivers at midnight in east central Indiana. INDOT said it plans on having 165 yellow trucks on the roads during the snow event.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will have 76 drivers on the roads, beginning at 11 p.m. Friday. The DPW trucks will focus on snow accumulation on main streets, and keeping bridges free of slick spots.

One DPW worker had a reminder for other drivers when navigating around the snow trucks.

"We are driving a heavy piece of equipment that has a 20,000 pound plow on the front and we don't have the stopping capabilities we would on dry pavement, so be aware of that, be cautious of that, and keep an eye open for the vehicles that are trying to get the snow up," Vincent Gartin, DPW Maintenance Operations Tech, said in October.

If you want to check the progress of the streets near you, check the Indy Snow Force map by clicking here.

