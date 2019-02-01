INDIANAPOLIS — If you had to brave the roads Friday morning you probably noticed that many of them - including the interstates - were snow covered and dangerous.

The Indianapolis Department of Transportation said they had crews out all night working to treat the roads but the freezing temps and the already cold roads made it so they couldn't put down as much salt as they would have liked.

Transportation officials say they had plenty of notice, but the sub-zero temps Wednesday and Thursday combined with the below freezing temps on Friday hindered their ability to clear and salt the way they would have liked.

And because the ground was still cold from the deep-freeze, putting down salt in already below freezing temperatures wouldn't have helped either.

On Friday, crews in Indianapolis alone worked several dozen crashes and slide-offs and there were hundreds more reported across central Indiana. On I-70 near Monrovia, an INDOT salt truck and a passenger vehicle collided, killing one person.

We've also reached out to Indianapolis' Department of Public Works and will update this story with their response when we receive it.

