MAP: What roads are closed from heavy rain, flooding?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Numerous highways and interstates are closed or delayed due to heavy rains and flooding that fell on the area Tuesday morning.
According to INDOT's Carsprogram.org, the following state roads are shut down:
Officials are again reminding anybody driving to not drive through flooded roads. Remember, turn around don't drown!
Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Twelve inches of water can carry away a car.
Numerous streets and interstates are closed or delayed due to heavy rains and flooding that fell on the area Tuesday morning.
The flooding and rain was rough Tuesday morning, but that was just the preview.
ALERT: Heavy rain with lightning this morning and the threat of severe storms this afternoon.
Our first Spring storms will make their way across central Indiana on Tuesday and some of them have the potential to be severe.
