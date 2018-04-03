MAP: What roads are closed from heavy rain, flooding?

Matt McKinney
11:34 AM, Apr 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Numerous highways and interstates are closed or delayed due to heavy rains and flooding that fell on the area Tuesday morning.

According to INDOT's Carsprogram.org, the following state roads are shut down:

  • IN 75 between US 40 and US 36, north of Coatsville
  • IN 42 between US 231 and Baltimore Road
  • I-65 northbound between Main Street and County Line Road in Greenwood
  • IN 42 between S. 600 E. and S. 675 E. near Cloverdale

Click the map below to see the full INDOT map of closures.

Officials are again reminding anybody driving to not drive through flooded roads. Remember, turn around don't drown!

Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Twelve inches of water can carry away a car.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Weather News
Latest from StormTeam 6