More severe storms, possible tornadoes tonight

T-Storm
HI: 66°
LO: 33°
INDIANAPOLIS -- The flooding and rain was rough Tuesday morning, but that was just the preview.
Most of central Indiana is under a “Slight Risk” or “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather Tuesday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The main threat will be wind and hail, but there is also risk for an isolated tornado. A line of storms should develop and sweep from west to east across the area.
Between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., Indianapolis received 2.67 inches of rain, making it the third-rainiest April day in Indianapolis history, according to the National Weather Service.
MORE WEATHER COVERAGE | ALERT: Heavy rain, lightning this morning | Johnson County 911 system down | TIMELINE: Rain this AM, severe weather later | TRAFFIC MAP: Rain causes flooding, delays in traffic
Top Trending Videos
Numerous streets and interstates are closed or delayed due to heavy rains and flooding that fell on the area Tuesday morning.
The flooding and rain was rough Tuesday morning, but that was just the preview.
ALERT: Heavy rain with lightning this morning and the threat of severe storms this afternoon.
Our first Spring storms will make their way across central Indiana on Tuesday and some of them have the potential to be severe.
It seems like nobody is happy about central Indiana getting snow on Easter. But at least it looks nice.