More severe storms, possible tornadoes tonight

Matt McKinney, Todd Klaassen
10:01 AM, Apr 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The flooding and rain was rough Tuesday morning, but that was just the preview. 

Most of central Indiana is under a “Slight Risk” or “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather Tuesday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. 

The main threat will be wind and hail, but there is also risk for an isolated tornado. A line of storms should develop and sweep from west to east across the area.  

Between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., Indianapolis received 2.67 inches of rain, making it the third-rainiest April day in Indianapolis history, according to the National Weather Service. 

MORE WEATHER COVERAGE | ALERT: Heavy rain, lightning this morningJohnson County 911 system down | TIMELINE: Rain this AM, severe weather later | TRAFFIC MAP: Rain causes flooding, delays in traffic

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Weather News
Latest from StormTeam 6