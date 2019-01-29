NOBLESVILLE — Police in Noblesville issued a notice Tuesday morning banning "all crime and illegal activities" due to the extreme cold temperatures.

"If you fail to comply with this notice there is a possibility of a fine or even jail time," the post on the Noblesville Police Department's Facebook page reads.

Noblesville police cite an effort to keep citizens and officers out of the elements "as much as possible" as the reason behind the ban.

The notice says once the weather improves they will send out a formal notice "via certified mail" saying when illegal activity can resume.

Of course, if you don't receive that certified letter, you can't resume illegal activities, right?

Although posted in jest, temps Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be below zero and could reach -40 with the wind chill factor.

Anything below zero is dangerous, but the predicted temperatures over the next couple of days could be very deadly.

Noblesville police tagged out their post with a couple of cute hashtags and reminders saying, "Lets see if this really works," "Seriously, bundle up" and "Bring the pets inside too."



