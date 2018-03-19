Now is the time to prepare for severe weather

Spring arrives this week! It’s a season that brings warmer temperatures and blooming flowers. It’s also the time of year our chances for severe weather typically increase.

On average, Indiana is impacted by 21 tornadoes a year. We want you to be prepared BEFORE the next storm hits. That’s why this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Along with the National Weather Service, RTV6 wants to make sure you have the tools and plans in place to keep your family safe. Each day this week we will highlight the dos and don’ts and go through a refresher on important severe weather terms. For example, “What’s the difference between a Watch and a Warning?”

One of the most important events of the week happens Tuesday. The National Weather Service will issue a TEST Tornado Warning at 10:15am. This will be the time to put your safety plan into action, and take note of any changes you might want to make.

You can always stay up-to-date on Central Indiana’s changing weather with the RTV6 and Storm Shield Apps. Both are FREE for your mobile devices. You can also find additional information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week here: https://www.weather.gov/ind/SvrWxWeek2018