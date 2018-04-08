Spring chill makes planting difficult

We're making our way through April, and that may have you wanting to plant spring flowers. The only problem is we can't seem to get much spring warmth to stick around.

The truth is, we haven't quite reached our average last freeze for Central Indiana. We typically find our last 32 degree or colder night around April 16th. We've had to wait as long as May 27th for our last freeze...that was in 1961. We certainly hope to break this cold pattern before then!

There is some warmth on the way. In fact, highs will climb above average in the April 12th-14th timeframe. But you probably shouldn't get your hopes up that will be the last of the cold. Below to much below average temperatures are expected to return for the second half of April. This means at least more nights in the 30s seem to be in our future.

If you do begin planting those spring flowers soon, it might be a good idea to have the materials ready to protect them from any more frost coming our way.