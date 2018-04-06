Spring is finally on its way next week

Todd Klaassen
9:57 AM, Apr 6, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- O spring, where art thou?  It has been a big struggle this spring with below normal temperatures and even snow in April. That has left many of you asking when will it start to feel like spring? Well, I have good news for you, but you need to be careful what you wish for.

It looks like the overall weather pattern will start to change around April 12 or the 13th. Warmer temperatures will start to work in as highs will return to seasonable levels in the 60s. A few 70s look like they are on the way too.

That is not to say we won’t have a few chilly days going forward, but the warmer days will out easily outnumber the colder ones.

While it does get warmer it also remains a very active pattern. Storm systems will quickly move across the country every few days and most of them will come through Indiana. We are already above normal for precipitation this month and there is the potential for a lot more rain through the end of the month.   Flooding will continue to be a concern. 

To go along with the soggy conditions, severe weather will also be a possibility. We are entering the peak season severe weather season and with the clash of air masses and any fronts coming through we will have to keep an eye to the sky.

So the good news is warmer temperatures are on the way.  The price tag will be quite a bit of rain and the chance of storms and flooding.

