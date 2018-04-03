Students rescued from bus stuck chuck hole in standing water on Mass Ave in Warren Township

Katie Cox
4:55 PM, Apr 3, 2018
Intense rain left several inches of standing water in parts of central Indiana on Tuesday causing flooding in multiple counties. Several students had to be rescued from the back of a school bus that got stuck in a chuck hole in standing water on Mass Ave.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Several students in Warren Township had to be rescued from the back of a school bus after it got stuck in a flooded parking lot. 

The bus got stuck near in a chuck hole in a parking lot near the intersection of Mass Avenue and North Arlington Avenue. 

Firefighters and rescue crews were able to create a makeshift bridge with a ladder from the back of the school bus to just outside the standing water so the students could get off the bus safely. 

It is unclear how many students were on the bus but no injuries were reported. 

