Students rescued from bus stuck chuck hole in standing water on Mass Ave in Warren Township

Intense rain left several inches of standing water in parts of central Indiana on Tuesday causing flooding in multiple counties. Several students had to be rescued from the back of a school bus that got stuck in a chuck hole in standing water on Mass Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Several students in Warren Township had to be rescued from the back of a school bus after it got stuck in a flooded parking lot.
The bus got stuck near in a chuck hole in a parking lot near the intersection of Mass Avenue and North Arlington Avenue.
Firefighters and rescue crews were able to create a makeshift bridge with a ladder from the back of the school bus to just outside the standing water so the students could get off the bus safely.
It is unclear how many students were on the bus but no injuries were reported.
ALERT: Damaging wind and Tornado threat into the evening hours.
Numerous streets and interstates are closed or delayed due to heavy rains and flooding that fell on the area Tuesday morning.
The flooding and rain was rough Tuesday morning, but that was just the preview.
Our first Spring storms will make their way across central Indiana on Tuesday and some of them have the potential to be severe.