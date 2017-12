Travel advisories in effect across C. Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Travel advisories remain in effect across several central and northern Indiana counties as more winter weather moves in across the state Friday evening.

Areas around Indianapolis and to the north can expect between 2-4 inches of snow through Saturday morning. Some isolated areas could see 5 inches or more.

TRAFFIC | Check here before heading out on the road

MAP | See current travel advisories across Indiana

TIMELINE | How long will the snow last?

A winter weather advisory is also in effect through Saturday morning for multiple Indiana counties.

FORECAST | See what the weather will be in central Indiana this weekend

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos