Vehicle slides off bridge and onto vehicle on I-65 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A vehicle went through the guardrail of a bridge over I-65 and onto another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Indiana State Police say the original crash happened on County Road 600 South and a vehicle crashed through the guardrail and fell onto a vehicle driving on northbound I-65 near the 37 mile-marker.
The driver of the vehicle that fell off the bridge was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.
A bridge inspector with the Indiana Department of Transportation was sent to inspect the bridge and reopened I-65 about two hours after the crash.
I’m on scene of the crash that originally occurred on County Road 600 South in Jackson County. Vehicle crashed through guardrail and fell onto Northbound lanes of I-65 at 37.5 mm, striking a second vehicle. The lone driver of the vehicle that fell was injured and taken to ER. pic.twitter.com/LcEX2eCQsT