Vehicle slides off bridge and onto vehicle on I-65 in Jackson County

Katie Cox
2:31 PM, Mar 24, 2018
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. -- A vehicle went through the guardrail of a  bridge over I-65 and onto another vehicle Saturday afternoon. 

Indiana State Police say the original crash happened on County Road 600 South and a vehicle crashed through the guardrail and fell onto a vehicle driving on northbound I-65 near the 37 mile-marker. 

The driver of the vehicle that fell off the bridge was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. 

A bridge inspector with the Indiana Department of Transportation was sent to inspect the bridge and reopened I-65 about two hours after the crash. 

