Weekend winter storm could bring several inches of snow to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- We may be enjoying a "heat wave" in central Indiana right now, but it'll be short-lived as the next winter system makes its way into the area with the potential to drop several inches of snow along its path.

Temperatures will surge the next couple days to an unseasonably warm high in the 50s, we may even reach the lower 60s on Thursday - but this is Indiana - and we know winter and warmth don't go together for very long.

Our next storm system is already churning and it has quite the potential to be a major snow impact.

But we're still a few days out so the question remains: "Where exactly will the greatest impact be?"

What We Know

As of Tuesday night, the models are starting to come to a better agreement about the storm system that's expected to impact the Ohio Valley Friday into Saturday. That system will draw much colder and seasonable temperatures into central Indiana.

The newer models are showing increasing confidence for accumulating snow across at least part of central Indiana - although it's still a little too far out to talk exact amounts.

As you can see on both models below, it's not a question of whether or not there WILL be snow, but WHERE it will fall.

Model one (below) shows a little stronger system with the potential for a heavier snow.

The above model also lingers the snow chances a bit longer into Saturday that Model two (below) does.

What We Don't Know Yet

The finer details like the exact track of the system, how fast it will move, how quickly it will usher that cold air in and how strong it will get are questions that will work themselves out over the next couple of days.

It's those details that will help determine what type and how much precipitation we can expect in central Indiana - and whether we can expect less than an inch or a few inches of snow and where.

At this point, prepare for what could be a wintry mix on Friday with the potential to transition to snow sometime before Saturday morning.

StormTeam 6 will continue to track this weekend's weather and will keep you updated as the models come into better focus on what we can expect.

