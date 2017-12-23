Dreaming of a White Christmas? The latest forecast shows there might be a chance...

INDIANAPOLIS -- As Christmas gets closer, we're looking at the forecast to see whether or not we'll have snow for the holiday - and we're not ready to rule it out just yet.

Historically, central Indiana has a pretty good chance of having snow for Christmas - but that also depends on your definition of "White Christmas."

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, if you count a white Christmas as either at least a trace of snow on the ground or at least a trace of snow falling on Christmas Day - then our chance jumps to nearly 60 percent.

The last time we had a trace of snow fall on Christmas Day was in 2013. The most snow to fall on Indy for Christmas was in 1909 - when 5.9" of snow fell.

What about this year?

Colder air arrives Saturday and it may catch up with a system quick enough to bring a rain and snow mix to the area. There isn't much accumulation expected with that round and anything that does stick will likely be on grassy surfaces,

Models are finally starting to come to a better agreement about a system bringing snow showers to central Indiana on Sunday though, and those will bring our best chance of light accumulations and snow that will stick around for Christmas Day.

Right now, there's the potential for parts of central Indiana to see between a trace and two inches of snow by Sunday night.

