Winter storm to bring ice and snow to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - The forecast hasn’t changed much from what we told you Wednesday. The only thing added was a little more in the way of ice accumulation Friday morning before we can change things over to snow towards the noon hour.

TIMELINE

2AM FRIDAY - All the precipitation on Thursday will be rain with temperatures well above freezing. It isn’t until about 2AM Friday morning we start to bring the colder air in and change things over to freezing rain and sleet from west to east.

FRIDAY EARLY MORNING - This mixed precipitation will continue through the morning commute making for very slick conditions. While you may think it is just rain falling that rain is freezing on contact with the ground so please be careful not only as you drive around but also walk around.

FRIDAY MID-MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON - The changeover to snow should take place by mid-morning from west to east across the area.

FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE - That snow will then fall through the evening commute before tapering off.

ALERT: FRIDAY FORECAST brings the freezing rain and sleet in for the morning commute. The snow will be for the evening drive. Either way driving will be tough tomorrow throughout the day. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/KGAGRGAoPi — Todd Klaassen (@ToddKlaassen) January 11, 2018

AMOUNTS

It looks as if a ¼” of ice could accumulate before the change to snow. This is enough to make things slick across the area and coat the trees and power lines but probably not enough to bring down branches or those power lines. Keep in mind though as the temperatures fall any ice we do haven’t won’t be going away. So as the snow falls it will cover the ice and you won’t be able to see it. As for the snow totals I’m still forecasting 1”-3” from Marion to Indy to Sullivan and points to the north and west of that line. The lower amounts the further north and west you are. South of that line we are looking at 3”-6” of snow. I’d say the metro area is right on that line of 3 to 4 inches.

Here are your ice and snow totals combined in one graphic. Ice comes first tomorrow morning. Then the snow in the afternoon. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/SJjcX7vZs5 — Todd Klaassen (@ToddKlaassen) January 11, 2018

AFTER THE STORM

Once the storm winds down late Friday we will deal with another arctic blast and very windy conditions. Blowing and drifting snow will be a big issue for us Saturday with highs only right around 20 degrees. Wind gusts could be in the 40 mph range. If there is still any ice on the trees Saturday we could run into problems when the wind kicks up. That is when branches could fall.

LOOKING AHEAD

More snow is on the way for Monday as a quick clipper moves through the area. Several inches will be possible with highs only in the teens behind the reinforcing shot of cold air.