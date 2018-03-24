Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of central Indiana

Snow
HI: 35°
LO: 26°
INDIANAPOLIS -- A Winter Storm Warning has been declared in parts of central Indiana where up to six inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Saturday.
The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.
Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and rain will leave accumulations of between three and six inches in a large swath of central Indiana with some locally higher amounts possible.
The following counties are included in the Winter Storm Warning:
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the counties surrounding the Winter Storm Warning area.
Mixed precipitation with snow accumulations between two and three inches are expected in these areas throughout the day. The advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m.
The counties included are:
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions
Top Trending Videos
INDIANAPOLIS -- A Winter Storm Warning has been declared in parts of central Indiana where up to six inches of snow is expected to fall…
Winter Weather Advisory 5 am - 8 pm Saturday.
With between 3 and 6 inches of snow on the way Saturday, the two organizations in charge of keeping our roads clear are getting ready.
It may seem strange or downright frustrating to feel colder temperatures and see snow this late in March, but history shows us it's not…
Between two to five inches of snow is expected through Saturday night. Wind gusts over 30 mph are also expected.
With snow falling overnight in central Indiana, many counties have issued travel advisories.