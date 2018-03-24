Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Winter Storm Warning has been declared in parts of central Indiana where up to six inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Saturday.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m.

Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and rain will leave accumulations of between three and six inches in a large swath of central Indiana with some locally higher amounts possible.

The following counties are included in the Winter Storm Warning:

Marion

Hendricks

Boone

Warren

Fountain

Montgomery

Putnam

Morgan

Johnson

Shelby

Brown

Bartholomew

Decatur

Jennings

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the counties surrounding the Winter Storm Warning area.

Mixed precipitation with snow accumulations between two and three inches are expected in these areas throughout the day. The advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m.

The counties included are:

Hamilton

Clay

Monroe

Owen

Jackson

Rush

Vermilion

Tippecanoe

Clinton

